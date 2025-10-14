Zohran Mamdani says "it is time that we win" at high-energy campaign rally

More than 3,000 people turned out on Monday night to rally with New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani ahead of the general election.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York, New York - More than 3,000 people turned out on Monday night to rally with New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani just weeks away from the high-stakes general election.

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani gestures to the crowd during a "Our Time Has Come" rally in Washington Heights on Monday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP As he took the stage during the "Our Time Has Come" rally in Washington Heights, Mamdani said he could feel "the power of the movement that won the battle over the soul of the Democratic Party." The mayoral hopeful thanked the many volunteers who have spent countless hours supporting his campaign – all in hopes of bringing a new vision of justice and dignity to the nation's largest city. "There are some who oppose that vision; billionaires like Bill Ackman and Ronald Lauder have poured millions of dollars into this race because they say that we pose an existential threat," Mamdani said to boos from the crowd. Politicians Newsom trolls Trump's forgetfulness and slams golfing habit during shutdown "And I am here to admit something: they are right," he continued. "We are an existential threat to billionaires who think their money can buy our democracy. We are an existential threat to a broken status quo that buries the voices of working people beneath corporations. "And we are an existential threat to a New York where a hard day's work isn't enough to earn you a good night's rest."

Zohran Mamdani calls out Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally in Washington Heights on Monday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP Mamdani went on to call out his top rival in the race, Andrew Cuomo, for cozying up to President Donald Trump and his ultra-wealthy donors after losing the Democratic primary back in June. Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. "Let me be clear: this is not a moment for capitulation," Mamdani urged. "Trump is like Andrew Cuomo, beholden to billionaires and oligarchs, and like Cuomo, he has bent to their will." Donald Trump Trump backpedals on his China tariff threats, insists US "wants to help China, not hurt it" "Because of Trump's corruption, children will go to sleep hungry, the sick will die. Any way you measure it, our lives have gotten worse." Mamdani went on to condemn the administration's violent mass deportations, which are tearing families apart in New York City and around the country. "We are living in the times that we read about," the state assembly member said. "I know that for many of us, when we look back at moments in history that rhyme with today, where tyranny loomed and the state imposed violence with sinister glee, we ask ourselves what we would have done. We need not wonder. That time is now."

New York AG Letitia James vows to keep fighting amid indictment

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the Zohran Mamdani campaign rally on Monday. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Also joining Mamdani at the rally were a host of New York lawmakers as well as former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan. Taking the stage Monday night, New York Attorney General Letitia James – a strong supporter of Mamdani's campaign – made her first public comments since her indictment earlier this month. "I know what it feels like to be attacked for just doing your job," James said. "I will keep fighting the aggressive policies of Washington DC, and I will not stop, I won't give up, and I won't give in," she vowed, adding. "I fear no man." The Democratic AG was indicted by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution. Trump's Department of Justice has accused her of making false statements in order to obtain favorable loan terms for a property she purchased in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020. James oversaw a case against Trump that saw him handed a $454 million civil penalty for exaggerating his wealth to gain more favorable terms on financial products. The fine was tossed on appeal, while the court ruling against the president was upheld. A coalition of 22 attorneys general issued a joint statement Monday condemning the Trump administration's "retaliatory prosecution" of James. Mamdani, who publicly expressed his support for James on Monday, said it is time for a new turn in American politics, away from authoritarianism and toward greater equity and democracy.