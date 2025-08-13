Mamdani vs. Cuomo: Who's leading the race for New York City mayor?

New York, New York - New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shocked the country by winning the Democratic primary, but has he been able to keep up the momentum as voters prepare to head to the polls in November?

A recent poll revealed how New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (r.) has been doing in the race against his top challenger, former Governor Andrew Cuomo. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to a poll from Siena College published on Tuesday – which surveyed a small sample of 317 statewide registered voters between August 4 to 7 – found Mamdani is leading the race by 19 points with 45% support against former Governor Andrew Cuomo's 25%.

Republican nominee Curtis Silwa trails behind them at 12%, while current New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits at just 7%.

As for favorability, Mamdani managed to score the only net positive of 14 points with 46% favorability among voters, while Cuomo and Adams, who have both faced allegations of corruption while in office, had net negatives of 17 and 28 points, respectively.

Back in June, Mamdani, a Muslim Democratic socialist, sent shockwaves throughout the party after winning the Democratic primary. His win led Cuomo to join Adams as an independent candidate, despite both being registered Democrats.

But even among independent voters, the survey found Mamdani leading with 30% to Cuomo's 20%. However, Siena did note the small sample size of the poll and described the results as "anecdotal."