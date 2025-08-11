Zohran Mamdani to take aim at Donald Trump during five borough anti-MAGA tour

New York, New York - New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is preparing a small tour across the five boroughs to oppose President Donald Trump 's aggressive MAGA agenda.

According to the New York Times, Mamdani will be kicking off his Five Boroughs Against Trump tour on Monday, during which he plans to bring attention to President Trump's most controversial policies, such as cuts to food stamps and Medicaid as well as immigration raids.

The politician is scheduled to visit Brooklyn on Tuesday, Staten Island on Wednesday, the Bronx on Thursday, and Queens on Friday.

The tour comes as Trump has repeatedly criticized Mamdani as a "communist lunatic" since he defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary back in June.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump and Cuomo spoke privately about the race, and the president expressed interest in "getting involved."

Cuomo denied the reporting, claiming he "can't remember the last time" he spoke with the president.

Along with Cuomo, Mamdani is facing current Mayor Eric Adams, whom Trump helped evade fraud charges, and Republican candidate and MAGA loyalist Curtis Sliwa.