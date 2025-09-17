Zohran Mamdani earns another major endorsement for mayor as he leans into labor power

New York, New York - New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has become the latest top Democrat in the state to endorse Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (l.) has endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Adam GRAY / AFP

"I'm here today to say I am proudly endorsing Zohran to be our next mayor of the city of New York," Heastie said in the Bronx on Wednesday.

"Zohran's message has really translated into people's consciousness that we actually have to have a place that people can afford to live," he added.

The Democratic leader said he supports the Mamdani campaign's prioritization of free buses, universal childcare, and increased taxes for the wealthy.

"I'm so grateful for today's endorsement from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie," Mamdani posted on X. "It's been an honor to serve in the majority conference he leads in Albany and I look forward to the important work we can accomplish together for the people of New York City."

Heastie's endorsement came just days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was backing the 33-year-old state assemblymember to lead the nation's largest city.

"The question of who will be the next mayor is one I take extremely seriously and to which I have devoted a great deal of thought. I am endorsing Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani," Hochul wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday.

Ahead of the November 4 election, Mamdani retains a sizable lead in recent polls as he faces off against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – both Democrats turned independents – as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.