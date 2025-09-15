Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor as Trump responds

New York, New York - New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in the high-stakes race to lead the nation's largest city.

Governor Kathy Hochul (l.) has endorsed Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The question of who will be the next mayor is one I take extremely seriously and to which I have devoted a great deal of thought. I am endorsing Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani," Hochul wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday.

The governor went on to praise Mamdani's plan to make New York City more affordable while noting the two still have policy differences in some areas.

"Mr. Mamdani and I don’t see eye to eye on everything, and I don’t expect us to," she wrote.

"I will always reserve the right to disagree honestly and to argue passionately. But I also believe that New York State and New York City are at our best when we stand together against those who attempt to tear us apart."

"For all these reasons, I am endorsing Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming election for mayor. And I look forward to working with him to ensure that New York City’s best days lie ahead."