Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor as Trump responds
New York, New York - New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in the high-stakes race to lead the nation's largest city.
"The question of who will be the next mayor is one I take extremely seriously and to which I have devoted a great deal of thought. I am endorsing Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani," Hochul wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday.
The governor went on to praise Mamdani's plan to make New York City more affordable while noting the two still have policy differences in some areas.
"Mr. Mamdani and I don’t see eye to eye on everything, and I don’t expect us to," she wrote.
"I will always reserve the right to disagree honestly and to argue passionately. But I also believe that New York State and New York City are at our best when we stand together against those who attempt to tear us apart."
"For all these reasons, I am endorsing Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming election for mayor. And I look forward to working with him to ensure that New York City’s best days lie ahead."
Zohran Mamdani responds to Hochul's endorsement announcement
Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primary back in June.
Since that time, many leading New York Democrats have yet to endorse the party's nominee – even amid reports that Donald Trump and other wealthy individuals may be trying to sway the election.
Mamdani retains a sizable lead in recent polls as he faces off against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – both Democrats turned independents – as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Many Mamdani opponents are hoping the November 4 election could become far more competitive if it were a two-man race with Cuomo.
Less than two months out from the closely watched election, Mamdani welcomed Hochul's endorsement of his campaign.
"Governor Hochul has made affordability the centerpiece of her work. I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family," the 33-year-old said in a statement.
"I’m grateful to the Governor for her support in unifying our party – as well as the work she’s done standing up to President Trump, securing free lunch meals for our kids, and expanding access to childcare."
"There’s so much work left to do, and our movement is only growing stronger."
Trump reacts to Hochul's "shocking" endorsement of Mamdani
Not everyone received the news with enthusiasm.
Trump took to Truth Social after Hochul's endorsement, calling it "a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City."
"How can such a thing happen?" the president continued. "Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!"
Trump has previously threatened to arrest Mamdani, whom he referred to in his latest post as "the 'Liddle' Communist.'"
Mamdani has not bowed amid Trump's threats and has even challenged the president to a debate.
"Enough with the backroom scheming. If Donald Trump is serious about intervening in the mayoral race, he should come to New York City and debate me directly," Mamdani posted on X earlier this month.
In her endorsement, Hochul expressed confidence that Mamdani "will not be someone who would surrender one inch to President Trump."
