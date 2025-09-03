Zohran Mamdani scores major Bronx endorsement as NYC mayoral race tightens
New York, New York - The Bronx Democratic Party endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor on Tuesday as independent candidate Jim Walden suspended his campaign.
Elected officials gathered in support of the Democratic nominee near Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
Backing Mamdani at the event were New York Attorney General Letitia James, state Senator Luis Sepulveda, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Bronx Democratic Party Chair Jamaal T. Bailey, and Councilmembers Oswald Felix, Diana Ayala, and Kevin Riley.
Notably missing was Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who reportedly did not attend due to a scheduling conflict. Over the weekend, she expressed support for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent.
The Bronx Democrats' endorsement is expected to give Mamdani a boost in a borough where he had weaker turnout in June's Democratic mayoral primary, bringing in around 34% of the vote to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's 52%.
"It's an honor to earn the endorsement of Bronx Dems, its Chairman Jamaal T. Bailey, and the elected officials who fight for this borough every day," the 33-year-old state assemblymember posted on X.
"Families in the Bronx are being crushed by the affordability crisis. As Mayor, I’ll deliver for them and all New Yorkers," he added.
Former Mayor Bill De Blasio also backed Mamdani on Tuesday.
"We don't just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved. We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running," De Blasio wrote in an op-ed published by the New York Daily News.
Jim Walden exits New York City mayoral race
Also on Tuesday, attorney Jim Walden called it quits on his long-shot, independent bid for the mayor's office.
"In a choice between values and ambitions, values win," Walden said in a statement.
"For months I have been steadfast in my view that, unless there is a one-on-one race in November, a Trojan House will take control of City Hall," he said, in apparent reference to Mamdani.
"I cannot spend more public money in the futile hope I am the one called to battle."
Walden's announcement comes as Adams and Cuomo remain in contention as independent candidates, sparking fear among Mamdani opponents of a split vote.
Both the incumbent mayor and the ex-governor have called on each other to drop out but have refused to do so themselves.
"Our campaign is powered by New Yorkers energized by Zohran Mamdani’s vision for a city everyone can afford to call their home," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said on Monday.
"While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams continue courting Donald Trump and the billionaire class to bankroll their campaigns, our campaign is focused on getting our affordability message out to every single New Yorker in every corner of the city."
The general election for New York City mayor is just over two months away, on November 4, 2025.
Cover photo: REUTERS