Zohran Mamdani scores major Bronx endorsement as NYC mayoral race tightens

New York, New York - The Bronx Democratic Party endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor on Tuesday as independent candidate Jim Walden suspended his campaign.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (c.) has been endorsed by the Bronx Democratic Party. © REUTERS

Elected officials gathered in support of the Democratic nominee near Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Backing Mamdani at the event were New York Attorney General Letitia James, state Senator Luis Sepulveda, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Bronx Democratic Party Chair Jamaal T. Bailey, and Councilmembers Oswald Felix, Diana Ayala, and Kevin Riley.

Notably missing was Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who reportedly did not attend due to a scheduling conflict. Over the weekend, she expressed support for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent.

The Bronx Democrats' endorsement is expected to give Mamdani a boost in a borough where he had weaker turnout in June's Democratic mayoral primary, bringing in around 34% of the vote to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's 52%.

"It's an honor to earn the endorsement of Bronx Dems, its Chairman Jamaal T. Bailey, and the elected officials who fight for this borough every day," the 33-year-old state assemblymember posted on X.

"Families in the Bronx are being crushed by the affordability crisis. As Mayor, I’ll deliver for them and all New Yorkers," he added.

Former Mayor Bill De Blasio also backed Mamdani on Tuesday.

"We don't just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved. We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running," De Blasio wrote in an op-ed published by the New York Daily News.