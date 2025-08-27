Zohran Mamdani touts major door-knock milestone amid surging mayoral campaign

New York, New York - The campaign of Zohran Mamdani , New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, announced they have knocked on over 91,000 doors since August 17.

New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani meets Zcavenger hunt participants at Little Flower Cafe in Astoria on August 24, 2025. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The door-knock milestone comes on top of a successful scavenger – or "Zcavenger" – hunt, which saw more than 4,000 New Yorkers turn out to follow clues across the city.

"Our people-powered campaign knocked on over 90,000 doors in one week alone – exemplifying how New Yorkers are ready to turn the page on politics that works for the billionaire class and fight for a future where everyone can afford to call New York City home," campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement.

"While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are leaving the city to court Republican billionaire donors in the Hamptons, Zohran Mamdani knows you can't buy your way into City Hall."

Mamdani's campaign last week slammed independent challenger Cuomo for allegedly conspiring with President Donald Trump to defeat the Democratic nominee. The rebuke followed reports that the former New York governor told supporters at a private fundraiser in the Hamptons that Trump and other top Republicans' goal was to "stop Mamdani" and that "there will be opportunities to actually cooperate" with the president.

Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid a series of scandals, decisively lost the June Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani.