Children whose parents were deported from US without them returned to Venezuela

Maiquetía, Venezuela - Seven children whose parents were deported from the US without them arrived in Venezuela on Friday on board a flight with 200 other expelled Venezuelans, authorities said.

Last week, another seven children and dozens of other Venezuelans were brought home from the US, as well as 252 migrants who had spent four months in a notorious Salvadoran prison where they were sent by the Donald Trump administration.

"We ask that they all be returned to us, every one of them, so they can be handed over to their parents," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said as the latest group of children was reunited with their families in a lounge of the main airport serving Caracas.

Caracas has accused Washington of "kidnapping" at least 32 children whose undocumented parents were arrested in the US.

But the number was fast growing, as "every time a plane arrives here, the parents say: 'my children were taken from me,'" noted Cabello.