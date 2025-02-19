Migrants deported from US plead for help as they report being locked in Panama hotel

Panama City, Panama - Panama's government denied Tuesday that migrants deported by the US who were seen holding up signs to hotel windows pleading for help were being held against their will.

Migrants deported from the US look out the window of the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City on February 18, 2024. © ARNULFO FRANCO / AFP

Public Security Minister Frank Abrego said the migrants were not being "deprived of their freedom" while they await repatriation.

"They are in our custody for their protection," he said.

Police were seen guarding the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City, where women believed to be part of the group held up handwritten signs to journalists below saying "Please help us" and "We are not safe in our country."

According to Abrego, the group includes migrants from China, India, Iran, and Vietnam.

Those who do not go home voluntarily would be transferred to a shelter in the Darien jungle, near the border with Colombia, while the International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency organize their relocation to another country, Abrego said.

"We're providing them with all the necessary medical care and comforts, and we will continue to do so until the last of them leaves our country, which is what was agreed with the United States government," he added, saying Panama has complied "with all international regulations."