FBI caught spying on private Signal chat of immigrant rights activists

Washington DC - A recent report revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been spying on private conversations between immigrant rights activists.

A report recently obtained by The Guardian showed that the agency infiltrated a group chat on the app Signal titled "courtwatch," where activists coordinated the monitoring of public proceedings at three New York federal immigration courts to ensure that detained undocumented individuals were granted their rights.

The two-page report, which was distributed to law enforcement agencies across the country, described the activists involved in the chat as "anarchist violent extremist actors."

The information was allegedly provided by a "sensitive source with excellent access," and the report as a whole serves to warn others of "extremist actors targeting law enforcement officers and federal facilities."

The FBI also claimed the creator used the chat to "instruct protest participants to use violence against [law enforcement]."

News of the surveillance comes as President Donald Trump has led an aggressive immigration agenda since the beginning of his second term, which has resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being detained and deported – many without their right to due process.

Trump's agenda has sparked protests across the nation, and activists have ramped up efforts to help provide detained migrants with legal assistance.