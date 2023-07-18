Florida sued over repressive anti-immigrant law

Miami, Florida - Immigrants' rights advocates are taking the State of Florida to court over a cruel new law championed by Republican lawmakers.

People rally to protest Senate Bill 1718, anti-immigrant legislation passed earlier this year by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The lawsuit, filed in a Miami court on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and several individuals, challenges Florida's Senate Bill 1718, which took effect on July 1.

Signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May, the bill seeks to restrict the employment of undocumented immigrants and mandates that hospitals that take Medicaid ask patients on forms whether they entered the US legally.

The legislation also states that Florida will not recognize out-of-state driver's licenses issued to "unauthorized immigrants" and makes it a felony to help anyone enter the state who arrived in the US without federal "inspection."

The suit argues that it is unconstitutional for Florida to regulate federal immigration and that the state government's use of the term "inspection" is too unclear to stand.