Florida sued over repressive anti-immigrant law
Miami, Florida - Immigrants' rights advocates are taking the State of Florida to court over a cruel new law championed by Republican lawmakers.
The lawsuit, filed in a Miami court on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and several individuals, challenges Florida's Senate Bill 1718, which took effect on July 1.
Signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May, the bill seeks to restrict the employment of undocumented immigrants and mandates that hospitals that take Medicaid ask patients on forms whether they entered the US legally.
The legislation also states that Florida will not recognize out-of-state driver's licenses issued to "unauthorized immigrants" and makes it a felony to help anyone enter the state who arrived in the US without federal "inspection."
The suit argues that it is unconstitutional for Florida to regulate federal immigration and that the state government's use of the term "inspection" is too unclear to stand.
Florida Senate Bill 1718 accused of cruel overreach
The measures could severely limit migrants' ability to engage in daily aspects of their lives.
"Under Section 10, families may be unable to visit each other across state lines," the American Immigration Council wrote in a press release.
"Parents who live near the state border may be unable to drive their children to medical appointments or soccer matches. Co-workers may be unable to drive each other to work. Friends may be unable to give each other rides to the grocery store. Churches may be unable to transport members of their congregation to religious events."
"I’m suing because this law harms our family and many others," said a plaintiff identified as MM. "We aren’t doing anything to hurt anyone. On the contrary, we’re here working, paying taxes and trying to provide a safe life for our families."
"Now we’re scared to even travel together as a family. I would never want my son to face a felony for traveling with his mother and his sister. It makes no sense. We’re family – how can this be?"
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP