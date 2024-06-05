House progressives announce steps to save asylum following Biden border shutdown

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates and progressives in Congress gathered outside the Capitol on Tuesday in opposition to a new anti-asylum measure imposed by President Joe Biden .

Democratic members of the House of Representatives and immigrants' rights advocates voice their opposition to President Joe Biden's new anti-migrant executive order outside the US Capitol. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The White House sparked outrage after announcing an executive order allowing the president to close the US-Mexico border to people seeking asylum when the seven-day average of daily border encounters between ports of entry stands above 2,500.

As arrivals already exceed this number, the border shutdown is set to take effect immediately.

"The executive order that we had today is heartbreaking. It is painful. It will cause people dying every single day," Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said at the Capitol Hill rally, also attended by Representatives Greg Casar, Delia Ramirez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal, and more.

"As I stand before you, I am trembling that our government continues to use the same barbaric policies," she added.

Biden's action is widely seen as an election tactic ahead of the November rematch with Donald Trump. It has sparked furious backlash from human rights advocates, including threats of a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The organization and its partners successfully challenged a 2018 Trump-era asylum ban, which they say shows marked similarities to Biden's new measure.

"It was illegal when Trump did it, and it is no less illegal today," said the ACLU's Chief Political and Advocacy Officer Deirdre Schifeling.