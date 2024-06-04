Biden details plan to "gain control" of Mexico border with strict migration policies

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Tuesday he had ordered sweeping new migrant curbs to "gain control" of the US-Mexico border, making a dramatic bid to neutralize one of his political weak spots in his re-election battle against Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he had ordered sweeping new migrant curbs to "gain control" of the US-Mexico border. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 81-year-old Democrat's long-awaited executive order bans migrants who enter the country illegally from claiming asylum when numbers surge past 2,500 in a day, as well as making it easier to deport them back to Mexico.

"I've come here today to do what the Republicans in Congress refuse to do – take the necessary steps to secure our border," Biden said in a brief address at the White House.

Officials said the tough new curbs should start as soon as the order comes into effect at midnight on Wednesday as the number of people crossing without proper documentation is already above the threshold.

Asylum seekers would again be allowed to enter once the daily numbers dropped to 1,500.

"This action will help us gain control of the border," said Biden, who was flanked by elected officials from border states.

Biden slammed Trump and Republicans for what he called the "extremely cynical, political move" of failing to cooperate with him and blocking billions of dollars in funding for the border.

"Let's fix the problem and stop fighting about it," he said.

The move is the toughest ever by a Democratic president and sees Biden moving closer to Republican Trump's own signature border policies, amid polls showing the issue heavily dragging on Biden's re-election chances in November.

Trump blasted his rival's move, saying Biden "surrendered" the border to illegal immigration.