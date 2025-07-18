Millions of refugees at risk of losing vital aid amid aggressive funding cuts

Geneva, Switzerland - Massive cuts to humanitarian budgets risk leaving more than 11 million refugees without desperately needed aid, the United Nations warned Friday.

That corresponds to a full third of the number reached last year by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

In a new report, the agency highlighted a deadly confluence of factors pummelling millions of refugees and displaced people globally: "rising displacement, shrinking funding and political apathy".

"We are right now facing a deadly cocktail," UNHCR's head of external relations, Dominique Hyde, told reporters in Geneva.

"We are incredibly concerned for refugees and displaced populations around the world."

Dramatic aid cuts by the US and other countries have left UNHCR and other aid organizations facing gaping shortfalls.

UNHCR has said it needs $10.6 billion to assist the world's refugees this year, but so far it has received just 23% of that amount.

As a result, the agency said it was seeing $1.4 billion of essential programs being cut or put on hold.