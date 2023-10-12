New Yorkers rally for Right to Shelter as governor backs stripping asylum seeker protections

New York, New York - Demonstrators gathered outside New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office on Wednesday to protest her support for removing NYC's Right to Shelter protections for migrants .

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially backed efforts to strip housing protections from asylum seekers in NYC. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"What do we want? Fair housing! When do we want it? Now!" demonstrators shouted as they waved signs calling for protections against homelessness.

The protest outside Hochul's office came after she officially sided with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in his efforts to roll back the Right to Shelter rule, which requires the city to provide emergency housing to anyone who asks for it.

"The city entered into the consent decree over 40 years ago. The parties to the consent decree could not have contemplated that the city would experience the influx of so many migrants in such a short period of time," Faith Gay, an attorney for the governor's office, wrote in a Manhattan Supreme Court filing on Wednesday.

"Despite unprecedented resources deployed by the City and the State to assist the newly arrived migrants, the current situation is not sustainable," Gay claimed.