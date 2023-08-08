NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to house migrants on East River island

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan on Monday to create a tent city for migrants on an island in the East River.

Up to 2,000 adult migrants may be housed in temporary shelters to be set up on Randall's Island, with costs to be reimbursed by the New York state government.

"As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night," Adams said in a press release.

The mayor added that more than 57,200 people seeking asylum are currently in the city's care.

The city has responded to increased arrivals, driven in part by Texas Republicans' scheme to bus thousands of migrants to NYC, Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles, by renting out hotels and establishing emergency relief and temporary housing centers in two Brooklyn parks and in the parking lot of a Queens psychiatric hospital.

Despite declaring a state of emergency over Texas' bussing crisis, Adams himself has faced criticism for sending migrants to Texas, Florida, Delaware, and as far away as China.