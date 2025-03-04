Tattoo artist detained indefinitely by ICE speaks out: "I'm really desperate"

San Diego, California - German tattoo artist and tourist Jessica Brösche has finally been able to speak out about her experiences in ICE detention after being detained for more than a month.

Jessica Brösche has now spent more than a month in ICE detention, but is likely to be released in the next few days. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nikita.nikinga

26-year-old Jessica Brösche was detained when she tried to enter the US at the southern border on January 25 on unclear charges. A number of days later, she was shipped off to a detention facility in San Diego, where she remains.

Her detention sparked an online campaign in Germany and beyond calling for Brösche to be released by the Trump administration and allowed to either return to Germany or continue her stay.

It is expected that her detention had something to do with the tattoo equipment she had with her and the fact that her visa did not allow her to stay and work in the US – something those close to her insist she had no intention of doing.

Now, Brösche has finally had the opportunity to share her experience from behind bars, and she claims that she was forced to spend eight days in solitary confinement at the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego.

"I just want to get home, you know?" Brösche pleaded when speaking to ABC's 10News in a phone interview. "I'm really desperate."