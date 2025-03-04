Tattoo artist detained indefinitely by ICE speaks out: "I'm really desperate"
San Diego, California - German tattoo artist and tourist Jessica Brösche has finally been able to speak out about her experiences in ICE detention after being detained for more than a month.
26-year-old Jessica Brösche was detained when she tried to enter the US at the southern border on January 25 on unclear charges. A number of days later, she was shipped off to a detention facility in San Diego, where she remains.
Her detention sparked an online campaign in Germany and beyond calling for Brösche to be released by the Trump administration and allowed to either return to Germany or continue her stay.
It is expected that her detention had something to do with the tattoo equipment she had with her and the fact that her visa did not allow her to stay and work in the US – something those close to her insist she had no intention of doing.
Now, Brösche has finally had the opportunity to share her experience from behind bars, and she claims that she was forced to spend eight days in solitary confinement at the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego.
"I just want to get home, you know?" Brösche pleaded when speaking to ABC's 10News in a phone interview. "I'm really desperate."
Brösche ends up with bloody knuckles due to confinement
"It was horrible. Like it's really horrible," Brösche said in reference to the eight days in which she was reportedly in some form of solitary confinement.
CoreCivic, the company that owns the detention center, has denied that she was in "any kind of restrictive housing."
According to a friend, Brösche was kept alone for several days, and a psychologist had to be brought in because she started punching the walls.
"She says it was like a horror movie," said influencer Nikita Lofving. "They were screaming in all different rooms. After nine days, she said she went so insane that she started punching the walls, and then she's got blood on her knuckles."
Lofving said that the psychologist tried to prescribe Brösche medicine, but she refused it, saying that she just wanted to be deported back to Germany.
Detained tourist reportedly to be released in March
In a post on Tuesday, Lofving revealed that Jessica Brösche may be released on March 11, 2025.
"Jessi is finally going home on the 11 March! Fingers crossed it will actually happen," she said in a post on Instagram that featured a picture of the two friends.
Lofving's post implies that Brösche will be deported back to her home country of Germany, but apart from her post, no information has been provided to verify or confirm her planned release.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nikita.nikinga