Texas sued over extreme law targeting undocumented migrants

Austin, Texas - Texas may soon go to court over a new law that allows police to detain and judges to deport migrants who cross the Southern border without documentation.

Texas is facing a new lawsuit after passing a strict new law criminalizing undocumented immigrants. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Texas, and Texas Civil Rights Project filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, American Gateways, and the County of El Paso, arguing that Senate Bill 4 is unconstitutional and breaches federal immigration law.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill on Monday after it passed out of both chambers of the state legislature last month.

"Governor Abbott’s efforts to circumvent the federal immigration system and deny people the right to due process is not only unconstitutional, but also dangerously prone to error, and will disproportionately harm Black and Brown people regardless of their immigration status," Anand Balakrishnan, an ACLU senior staff attorney, said in a statement.

"We’re using every tool at our disposal, including litigation, to stop this egregious law from going into effect."