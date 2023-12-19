Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs extreme bill targeting undocumented migrants

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbbott signed a hugely controversial bill on Monday that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who illegally cross into the US from Mexico.

The move by far-right Republican sets up a potential legal clash with the federal government, which generally sets and enforces immigration laws.



Abbott, speaking at a live-streamed signing ceremony in Brownsville on the US-Mexico border, accused President Joe Biden of doing "nothing to halt illegal immigration."

"Joe Biden's deliberate inaction has decimated America," Abbott said.

The governor claimed that some eight million people have crossed the border illegally since Biden took office in January 2021, and defended the new law as constitutional, saying Texas had been left to "fend for itself."

He said the bill passed by the Republican-majority Texas state legislature last month was needed to "stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas."

Abbott explained the bill, known as SB4, makes it a "criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation."

"For repeat offenders it creates the offense of illegal reentry with a potential prison sentence term of up to 20 years," he said, adding that the legislation "provides a mechanism to order an illegal immigrant to return to the foreign nation from which they entered."