Butch Ware backs California reparations agency and slams Gavin Newsom amid Green Party bid for governor

Santa Barbara, California - California gubernatorial candidate Dr. Butch Ware of the Green Party has backed legislation to establish a state agency to administer reparations , while criticizing Democrat Gavin Newsom for undermining efforts toward justice.

"Refusing to endorse reparations is an endorsement of the initial harm," Ware posted on social media on Thursday.

"You cannot actually oppose America's enslavement, exploitation, and oppression of Black people AND oppose reparations for the descendants of American Freedmen," the 2024 Green Party vice-presidential nominee continued. "If you regret the harm, you move to rectify."

Ware – who has launched a Green Party bid for California governor in 2026 – went on to criticize the notion that it's too late for reparative justice.

"People always talk about '40 acres and a mule' in the past tense, as a broken promise and/or missed opportunity. But this country could pay its debt & level the wealth gap produced by US slavery in any period," the UC Santa Barbara associate professor wrote.

"Reconstruction was the first opportunity – every generation since has had the same chance."