California bill to establish state reparations agency reintroduced in Assembly

Sacramento, California - California Assemblyman Bill Essayli has reintroduced a bill that would establish a government agency responsible for helping administer reparations .

Republican Assemblyman Bill Essayli has reintroduced a bill to establish the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Yes, you heard that right. California Republican lawmaker Bill Essayli, working closely with the grassroots, just introduced our bill to create a California American Freedmen Affairs Agency," the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC) shared on X.

The bill – AB 1315 – would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency with its own Genealogy Office and Office of Legal Affairs to support reparations claims.

The announcement came after state lawmakers' last session moved to block legislation – championed by former Senator Steven Bradford – to establish such an agency.

Governor Gavin Newsom in September signed a formal apology for California's legacy of enslavement and discrimination against Black residents, while vetoing a bill that would have restored stolen property or provided compensation for race-based uses of eminent domain.

Those developments stoked outrage among many activists who accused Democratic lawmakers of failing to adhere to the agenda laid out by the California Reparations Task Force in its groundbreaking final report.

"Be advised: The movement to recognize and support American Freedmen residents is a non-partisan effort that prioritizes sound policy over political affiliation," CJEC stated in a press release.

"The time for study has passed – now is the time for action and implementation."