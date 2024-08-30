California reparationists issue urgent call to action with critical legislation on the line

Sacramento, California - Racial justice advocates are urging Californians to take action for reparations as the fate of two critical bills hangs in the balance.

State Senator and former California Reparations Task Force member Steven Bradford authored three reparations bills which were to go to a full Assembly vote this week. © Screenshot/X/Senator Steven Bradford

Activists have accused lawmakers of intentionally delaying a full Assembly vote on two pieces of legislation that would lay the groundwork for reparations in California:

Senate Bill 1403 would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, tasked with helping administer reparations. The government agency would have its own Genealogy Office and Office of Legal Affairs to support reparations claims. It would also have the power to oversee and monitor existing state agencies and departments' implementation of reparations measures that fall within their scope of authority.



Senate Bill 1331 would set up the Fund for Reparations and Reparative Justice in the state treasury to finance reparations initiatives approved by the legislature and governor.



If the Freedmen Agency and funding bills do not pass out of the Assembly by the end of the day on Saturday, they will die, and California will be left without the critical infrastructure to carry out reparative justice initiatives.

The legislation had already passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and Assembly Appropriations Committee as well as won approval in the state Senate. The full Assembly vote is the last step required to send the measures to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.

Some grassroots reparations advocates have suggested that Newsom does not want to sign the bills and is putting pressure on California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) members to refuse to bring them to a vote. These reports could not be verified by TAG24.