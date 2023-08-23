Calls for reparations resound on Slavery Remembrance Day

August 23 marks International Day for the Remembrance of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Its Abolition as calls for reparations are growing louder in the US and around the world.

A sculpture commemorating the legacy of enslavement stands before a memorial honoring more than 4,000 victims of US racial lynchings in Montgomery, Alabama. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first designated August 23 as International Day for the Remembrance of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Its Abolition in 1997.

The date was chosen to honor the beginning of the uprising in Saint Domingue, which took place on the night of August 22-23, 1791, and led to the creation of the Republic of Haiti – the first independent nation founded entirely by formerly enslaved people and the first to permanently abolish slavery.

Even after the revolutionaries won their freedom in 1804, colonial subjugation continued as Haiti was forced to pay huge sums to France, costing the new country an estimated $560 million over seven decades by today's standards. The US also contributed to the draining of Haiti's resources through the denial of bank loans, military occupation, and outright theft.

With the loss of growth the country experienced due to astronomical debt, a New York Times report calculated at least a $115-billion loss for Haiti.

Similar dynamics have been present in the US even after Emancipation, leading to a racial wealth gap of at least $14 trillion.