Lessie Benningfield Randle, Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, turns 110

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Lessie Benningfield Randle, one of the last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, turned 110 on Sunday amid her ongoing fight for justice and reparations .

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle has turned 110 years old. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Randle's 110th birthday comes as she and fellow survivor Viola Ford Fletcher, also 110, continue their decades' long quest for acknowledgment and redress for the horrors they endured as children when they were forcibly displaced from Tulsa's Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.

Over two days in 1921, white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians murdered hundreds of Black Tulsans and razed 40 square-blocks of the once-flourishing district. Attackers even dropped firebombs on the neighborhood from decommissioned US military planes.

Authorities immediately sought to cover up the crimes by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves.

For more than 100 years, Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and their descendants' bids for accountability have been blocked and opposed by the very entities responsible for the crimes.

This pattern continued when the Oklahoma Supreme Court last June dismissed a historic lawsuit launched by Randle, Fletcher, and Fletcher's little brother Hughes Van Ellis, who passed away in October 2023.