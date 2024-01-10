Nebraska lawmaker introduces bill to create reparations task force for Black Americans

Lincoln, Nebraska - Could Nebraska be the next state to enact a reparations task force for Black Americans?

A bill has been introduced in the Nebraska state legislature to create a reparations task force for Black Americans. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

State Senator Terrell McKinney of Omaha has introduced legislation, LB1044, to establish a body to study the legacy of enslavement and anti-Black policies in Nebraska and the United States, from the Transatlantic Slave Trade through the present day.

The group's mandate involves examining how the vestiges of chattel slavery, sharecropping, convict leasing, Jim Crow laws, redlining, unequal education, and mass incarceration are hurting Black Nebraskans today. The task force will then recommend a slate of remedies in accordance with international standards, putting the state on a path toward greater equality.

The bill stipulates that the task force would be financed using marijuana tax revenues.

The seven voting members, not affiliated with any political party, would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by a majority of state legislators. The panel is to include:

Two members of the state's Commission on African American Affairs,



Three members from the third congressional district,



One member from the first congressional district, and



One member from the second congressional district.

The governor is expected to make those appointments by September 1, 2024, with the task force's first meeting to take place by October 1, 2024.