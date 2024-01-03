New Jersey Reparations Council gears up for third public session

Newark, New Jersey - The first-of-its-kind New Jersey Reparations Council has announced its third online public session – the first of the new year.

The New Jersey Reparations Council's next virtual public session will be led by the Faith and Black Resistance Committee. © Screenshot/Facebook/New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

The New Jersey Reparations Council is holding its third virtual session on January 11 at 6:30 PM ET, focused on faith and Black resistance in the Garden State.

Convened by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and launched on Juneteenth 2023, the council consists of more than 55 experts organized into nine committees, all tasked with examining the state's legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination and developing a slate of policies to address ongoing harms.

The council, chaired by Taja-Nia Henderson of Rutgers Law School and Khalil Gibran Muhammad of the Harvard Kennedy School, held its first session in September. A panel of experts discussed the history of slavery in New Jersey, from its inception as a European colony in the 17th century to its ratification of the 13th Amendment.

The second session, conducted in December, explored the history of segregation in New Jersey and its continuation to this day, particularly in housing and education.

The New Jersey Reparations Council is set to release its final report and recommendations on Juneteenth 2025.