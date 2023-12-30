Reparations in 2023: Biggest wins in a historic year for reparatory justice

2023 chalked up significant gains for the reparations movement. TAG24 is looking back on some of the biggest wins of the year and forward to what's to come.

Matthew Burgess of Sacramento testifies before the California Reparations Task Force, which released its final report on June 29, 2023. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Around the world, historically oppressed peoples are rising up to demand acknowledgement and repair for ongoing harms from former and current colonial powers, and the US is no exception. 2023 proved a historic year in the US reparations movement as task forces and commissions made significant strides to address the damages wrought through enslavement and racial discrimination. These positive developments have not come without backlash. The past year was also marked by rightwing efforts to suppress Black history and representation in schools and to shut down diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, as well as the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities. Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert gets outperformed again as she climbs uphill for re-election Those attacks have extended to the reparations movement, as Republican Congressman Brian Babin introduced legislation to ban federal financial assistance to state and municipal governments operating reparations programs for Black Americans. In November, Florida state Senator Blaise Ingoglia authored a bill to ban reparations payments to Black Americans who descend from enslaved people. Conservative forces have not stopped advocates from advancing the cause of justice, moving reparations from a fringe idea to an ever-more-concrete reality. Here are some of the biggest developments in the US reparations movement in 2023, and what to expect in 2024.

Biggest wins for reparations in 2023

What to expect for reparations in 2024

Activists and faith leaders march on the White House demanding federal action on reparations on Juneteenth 2023. © IMAGO / NurPhoto After this year's huge successes, reparations advocates don't look like they will be slowing down in 2024. Reparationists are organizing to ensure the New York commission will remain accountable to Black communities as they eagerly await the announcement of the body's nine members.

Racial justice advocates in the neighboring state of New Jersey will keep up their calls for a legislative reparations commission as the Reparations Council prepares to issue its interim report on Juneteenth 2024. In Tennessee, state Representative Justin Jones has announced plans to introduce reparations legislation in 2024, which would make his the first Southern state to do so. Meanwhile, the fight to implement the recommendations of the California task force will continue, as advocates push that it is not enough just to study the question of redress. More cities and counties are likely to launch reparations studies in 2024, as many of the task forces formed this year are set to begin or continue their work. All of these developments are expected to spur growing calls for a federal reparations commission by executive order, particularly as President Joe Biden seeks to win support from Black Americans – a key Democratic Party voting bloc – in a time of increased dissatisfaction with his administration.