New York announces members of historic reparations commission

Albany, New York - New York leaders have announced the members of the state's newly formed reparations commission!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs legislation to create a state reparations commission on December 19, 2023. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December signed legislation to create a body tasked with researching the Empire State's legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism, and developing policy proposals to address ongoing harms.

The bill – A7691/S1163A – dictated that three commissioners were to be named by the governor, three by Senate President Pro Tempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and three by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

In the weeks since the bill signing, reparations advocates and community groups across the state have eagerly anticipated the announcement of the appointments.

The three lawmakers delivered on the final day of Black History Month.

"As Americans, we have a solemn responsibility to reckon with our history and that includes understanding the painful legacy of slavery in New York," Hochul said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have assembled an extraordinary group of highly-qualified individuals to serve on the new Commission, and will review their final recommendations."



So who are the official members of the New York State reparations commission?