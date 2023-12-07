New York report exposes shocking racial wealth gap as pressure for reparations commission grows

New York, New York - New York's racial wealth gap is once again under the spotlight as a hard deadline approaches in efforts to establish a statewide reparations commission.

New Yorkers rally for reparations at the African Burial Ground National Monument in Manhattan. © Mr. J. Antoine, courtesy of the December 12th Movement

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander released a new report on Wednesday revealing stark racial disparities across the state and city, finding that white households have a median net wealth of $276,900 as compared to just $18,870 for Black households – a wider gap than in the US as a whole.

These economic disparities persist despite education levels. The net worth of white New Yorkers with only a high school degree is over three times greater, on average, than that of Black New Yorkers with a bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, 54% of Black New Yorkers with bachelor's degrees have student debt, compared to 28% of their white counterparts.

On top of that, there are marked disparities in rates of homeownership – one of the primary means of generating intergenerational wealth. The study determined that 63% of white New Yorkers own their homes as compared to 24% of Black New Yorkers, and that white-owned properties tend to have significantly higher home values.

"The data in our report show – in black and white – the persistence of a stark racial wealth gap in New York," Lander said in a statement. "The median household net worth of white New Yorkers is nearly 15 times that of Black New Yorkers – 15 times."

"These numbers add up to opportunities denied to millions of Black New Yorkers, wealth disparities perpetuated across generations, and a poorer city and state for all of us since inequality holds back economic growth for all."