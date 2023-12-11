Letter urges New York Governor Kathy Hochul to sign historic reparations commission bill

New York, New York - Over 100 racial justice advocates, faith groups, and human rights organizations on Monday urged New York Governor Kathy Hochul to sign legislation creating a state community commission to study reparations .

Get Free and New York University students call on Governor Kathy Hochul to enact a New York State reparations commission during a rally. © Get Free/Courtesy of Anthony Torres

A letter boasting 108 signatories – including the New York Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International USA, the December 12th Movement, and Dr. Julius Garvey – was sent to Hochul's office Monday morning by the Democrats Abroad Reparations Task Force.

It calls on her to sign the historic bill that passed out of the New York legislature in June, making it one of the first US states to recommend the establishment of a commission that will look at the ongoing effects of chattel slavery and racial discrimination, as well as come up with concrete ways to address these injustices.

Arguing that New York State's "position as an economic and cultural hub of the world was built and shaped by slavery" and racial discrimination, the letter insists that "repairing the harms of racism is not exclusively a matter of reconciling with our past, but also with our shared present, in order to protect our collective future."

"Today, historically-deprived communities are suffering the ravages of systemic racism in wealth, education, employment, health, housing, and mass incarceration," it reads.

"As we saw in the May 2022 racist mass shooting in Buffalo, such disparities leave Black New Yorkers particularly vulnerable to white nationalists looking to prey upon disaffected communities."