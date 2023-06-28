Texas Republican introduces bill to punish cities and states for pursuing reparations

Washington DC - A Texas House Republican has introduced a bill to block federal funding to cities and states that enact reparations programs.

Congressman Brian Babin introduced HR 4321, referred to as the "No Bailouts for Reparations Act," on Friday, just days after Juneteenth.

If passed, the legislation would ban federal financial assistance to state and municipal governments operating reparations programs for Black Americans.

"American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for radical, race-based 'reparation' payments to please the woke Left," Babin told Fox News. "My bill ensures that government entities enacting reparation laws based on race, ethnicity, national origin, or slavery cannot receive federal bailouts."

The introduction of the bill comes amid a string of victories for the reparations movement. The California Reparations Task Force is set to release its final report and recommendations this week, the New York State legislature has passed a bill to create a reparations commission, and New Jersey racial justice advocates have established their own groundbreaking reparations council.

Meanwhile, municipalities around the country – even in states with Republican-controlled legislatures – are moving to enact task forces.