Tulsa Race Massacre survivors demand their day in court in high-stakes reparations case hearing

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The legal team representing the last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre shared powerful oral arguments before the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday as their reparations case hangs in the balance.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (r.) and Lessie Benningfield Fletcher (c.) are seeking to reverse the dismissal of their historic reparations case. Fellow survivor Hughes Van Ellis (l.), who helped bring the suit, passed away in October 2023. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Tuesday's hearing could be the last court appearance in a historic lawsuit seeking redress for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, both 109.

Fletcher's brother, World War II veteran Hughes Van Ellis, passed away last October at 102 without receiving reparations.

Fletcher, Randle, and their legal representatives are hoping to reverse conservative District Court Judge Caroline Wall's July 2023 decision to dismiss their lawsuit. In August, the Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed to review an appeal and earlier this year granted a hearing in the case.

In the suit, the centenarians accuse the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Oklahoma National Guard, and other defendants of creating an ongoing public nuisance that continues to harm the Greenwood community today. They are hoping the Oklahoma Supreme Court will rule that the case may proceed to the discovery phase.

"You have defendants who have never, ever been held legally responsible for the massacre, and to this very day, these defendants deny that they perpetrated the massacre. They deny that they created a public nuisance. They deny that they have any legal responsibility to clean up the public nuisance – the blighted neighborhood of Greenwood that they created," attorney and Greenwood descendant Damario Solomon-Simmons told the nine-justice panel on Tuesday.

"Time is of the essence for these two 109-year-old survivors who are here with us today," he urged. "We want these survivors to see justice in their lifetime."