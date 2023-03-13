Alaska oil project approved despite pushback from environmental groups

Washington DC - The Interior Department approved the operation of a massive oil and gas facility on Alaska’s North Slope on Monday that was supported by the state’s congressional delegation but opposed by environmental groups.

Despite pushback from environmental groups, the Interior Department has approved three of the five drill pads ConocoPhillips originally sought. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

President Joe Biden will move to protect about 2.8 million acres in the Arctic Ocean from oil and gas extraction, and Interior will limit drilling in federal land in Alaska through a separate rule, the department said in a statement announcing the Willow approval.



In its decision, Interior approved three of the five drill site pads that ConocoPhillips originally sought.

That total matches the number Interior recommended in its environmental analysis released in February.

Approval of the project comes following years of pressure from Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to secure federal backing, and public campaigning against the project by environmental groups in Alaska and the continental United States.

Murkowski said during the confirmation hearing of Deb Haaland, the Interior secretary, that Willow was of "critical" importance.

Rep. Mary Peltola is the only Democrat in the three-member Alaska delegation that has supported the project, citing jobs tied to its construction.

ConocoPhillips, a significant player in the Alaskan economy that has its own terminal in the Anchorage airport, spent $8.69 million in federal lobbying efforts last year, as the administration was considering Willow, nearly doubling its spending from 2021, when it spent $4.44 million.

Interior began reevaluating the project after a federal judge in Alaska threw out permits for Willow in 2021, holding that Donald Trump's administration had committed errors in its environmental assessment.

Absent successful legal challenges, Willow will operate in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A), a portion of federal land in the state’s North Slope about as big as Indiana.

The NPR-A is largely undeveloped and pristine Arctic territory dotted by native villages.