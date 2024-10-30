Blinken says Congress dysfunction helps US rivals: "The system is broken"

Arlington, Virginia - Secretary of State Antony Blinken, nearing the end of his tenure, pleaded Wednesday for quicker confirmations of ambassadors by the Senate , saying that long delays and dysfunction only benefitted US competitors such as China .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on "American Diplomacy for a New Era" at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday. © Tierney CROSS / AFP

With President Joe Biden's four-year term almost over, the fates of dozens of ambassadors and other senior national security positions remain pending in the Senate, mostly due to political fights with the rival Republican Party.

"The system is broken," Blinken said in a speech at the Foreign Service Institute, which trains US diplomats, in suburban Washington.

"It's undermining our competitiveness. It's disincentivizing public service," he said.

"Of course, this all feeds our competitors' false narratives of our decline and division. It reinforces their conviction – their false conviction – that now is the time to challenge the United States and pursue their revisionist goals," he said.

Blinken said that under his leadership, the State Department has moved to reorganize to address Beijing's growing global clout, including by setting up an internal "China House" to orient US policy.

It also has put resources into key areas of competition between the two powers, including emerging technologies and the South Pacific.

But Blinken said the confirmation process, in which the Senate approves presidential nominees, has set back efforts, citing figures that the average ambassador is awaiting 240 days for approval, compared with 50 days in 2001.

Biden also faulted Congress for uncertainty on budgeting, including the feud over whether to reauthorize funding for the anti-HIV/AIDS initiative PEPFAR.

"We have to find a way to fix this system. We have to do better by our people. We have to do better by our diplomacy," Blinken said.