Cenk Uygur, creator of The Young Turks, drops big 2024 bombshell

Washington DC - Cenk Uygur, creator of the online news show The Young Turks, has said he is considering entering the 2024 Democratic Party primary for president.

Uygur, a prominent political commentator in the online media landscape, dropped the news during a recent appearance on the show Breaking Points, where he was discussing his new book, Justice Is Coming: How Progressives Are Going to Take Over the Country and America Is Going to Love It, with hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti.

The 53-year-old Justice Democrats co-founder said he is concerned for the future of democracy if Donald Trump wins the presidency again in 2024, and doesn't think Joe Biden has the popular support to stave him off.

"Guys, he barely won last time! There's no way he's going to win now," Uygur said of the incumbent Democrat.

The news host went on to suggest that if he were able to gain enough traction in the race, it might shake things up and inspire another Democrat with better chances of winning to enter the fray.

"For God's sake, don’t make me do it! Like, have someone else run. Right? But I can't get anyone to do it," Uygur lamented.