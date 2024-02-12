Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to resume duties after non-surgical procedure

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was treated under general anesthesia for bladder issues as he battles prostate cancer, his doctors said Monday, adding he would be ready to resume work duties shortly.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to resume work duties on Tuesday after another hospital stay. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

His latest health scare came weeks after it emerged that he kept recent hospital stays secret and had not informed President Joe Biden of his cancer diagnosis, sparking widespread criticism.

Austin (70) was admitted on Sunday to a critical care ward due to bladder issues after officially transferring duties to his deputy.

He "underwent non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia," his doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington said in a statement.

The doctors added his cancer prognosis remained excellent.

Austin effectively vanished from the public eye for treatment for prostate cancer in December and again in January after suffering complications. He publicly apologized after coming under heavy political fire for not revealing his hospitalizations.

Austin's health troubles come at a time when the United States faces a spiraling crisis in the Middle East.