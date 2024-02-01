Lloyd Austin apologizes for concealing cancer hospitalization: "We did not get this right"

Washington DC - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday apologized for concealing his prostate cancer diagnosis and hospitalization from President Joe Biden and the rest of the government .

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on Thursday. © Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis," Austin said in a press conference.

"I have apologized directly to President Biden."



Austin effectively vanished from the public eye in late December and early January after suffering complications from treatment for minor prostate surgery on December 22.

Even the White House was not informed about Austin's hospitalization until January 4, while Congress was not told until the following day, and Biden did not learn of the cancer diagnosis until January 9.

Austin said that he did not direct his "staff to conceal my hospitalization from anyone" and he said he had not considered resigning. However, he did admit, "We did not get this right."

Despite President Biden's continued confidence in his secretary of defense, Republicans have made calls for Austin to be disciplined or removed from his position.

While new internal policies around disclosure of illness and sick leave have come from Austin's scandal, he does not appear to have been formally reprimanded for his actions.

Austin revealed that he is still recovering and has limited use of one leg, using a golf cart to get around the Pentagon building.