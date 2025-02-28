Department of Education launches "End DEI" portal for people to inform on public schools

Washington DC - The Department of Education launched a new online portal which can be used by the public to inform on schools that want to be more inclusive, equal, and supportive of diversity.

The Donald Trump administration has launched a portal to allow the public to report on DEI initiatives and behaviors within publicly-funded schools. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The "End DEI" portal launched on Thursday to combat Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in publicly-funded schools across the US.

Such inclusivity policies are designed to address inequities among students and provide support for disadvantaged children who may face discrimination at the hands of the educational system.

President Donald Trump's administration has warned that it will initiate cuts for federally-funded organizations that continue to put a focus on so-called DEI policies.

"End DEI" will be used to target schools that want to teach children about injustices in race, gender, sexuality, and other areas, allowing parents to act as government informants. These schools may then face cuts.

In a press release put out by the Department of Education on Thursday, the portal was justified as a way to "identify potential areas for investigation."

"For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education, and divisive ideologies," Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, was cited as saying in the press release.

"Their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely," she said. "Now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools."

The Trump administration took an axe to all DEI programs immediately after he took office in January, ordering an immediate and total shutdown of all inclusivity-based programs and workers.