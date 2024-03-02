DeSantis vetoes social media ban for kids and teens in Florida as debate heats up

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a blanket social media ban for users under age 16, stepping into a legal controversy over the impact of internet media platforms on kids and teens.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a blanket social media ban for social media users under age 16, stepping into a legal controversy over the impact of internet media platforms on kids and teens. © Collage: IMAGO / AFLO & JARED C. TILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

DeSantis signaled the possible veto last week, saying that a proposal approved by the state legislature needed improvement.

The Republican governor, however, said lawmakers are working on a new proposal that addresses concerns about privacy issues and parental rights.

"Protecting children from harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parents' rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech," DeSantis posted on X.

"I anticipate the new bill will recognize these priorities and will be signed into law soon."

The original text required social media platforms to ban users under age 16 in Florida from having accounts.