Florida lawmakers pass kids' social media ban as bill heads to Ron DeSantis

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida lawmakers moved Thursday toward enacting one of the strictest bans on children's use of social media in the United States, sending to the governor a bill to keep those under 16 off such platforms.

The controversial legislation seeks to protect children's mental health against the "addictive features" of such platforms, amid fears over online dangers including from sexual predators, cyber bullying, and teen suicide.

The legislation cleared the state Senate 23-14 and returned to the House, where it passed overwhelmingly, 108-7.

It now heads to the governor's mansion where, to become law, it needs to be signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has expressed skepticism about the legislation. Similar efforts by other states have previously been blocked by courts.

"We're talking about businesses that are using addictive features to engage in mass manipulation of our children to cause them harm," the bill's sponsor, Republican Erin Grall, told the Florida Senate on Thursday.

But DeSantis, who has previously said he is sympathetic to fears over the impact of social media on children, voiced concerns about parental rights.

"A parent has the right to opt in," he told a press conference Thursday.