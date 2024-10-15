Georgia judge shuts down election denialism with new ruling ahead of presidential vote

Atlanta, Georgia - A judge in the closely watched swing state of Georgia ruled on Tuesday that local election board members must certify vote results in a decision that could impact the upcoming presidential contest.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling came after a Republican appointee to the election board in Fulton County, which includes large parts of Atlanta, refused earlier this year to certify the results of Georgia's presidential primary.



Julie Adams, in a lawsuit backed by the America First Policy Institute, a group aligned with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, had sought a judgment from the court that the certification of election results was "discretionary."

McBurney rejected Adams's claim.

"If election superintendents were, as Plaintiff urges, free to play investigator, prosecutor, jury, and judge and so – because of a unilateral determination of error or fraud – refuse to certify election results, Georgia voters would be silenced," McBurney wrote.

"Our Constitution and our Election Code do not allow for that to happen."

The judge said there are "some things an election superintendent must do, either in a certain way or by a certain time, with no discretion to do otherwise."

"Certification is one of those things," he said. "Election superintendents in Georgia have a mandatory fixed obligation to certify election results."

Trump is facing racketeering charges in the southern state over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.