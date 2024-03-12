Trump and Biden's heated presidential nomination races shine a spotlight on Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and Joe Biden eyed unassailable leads in their separate presidential nomination races in primary voting Tuesday that included Georgia, a swing state in which Trump faces charges over an alleged conspiracy to steal the last election.

Voters cast their ballots during the Georgia presidential primary elections in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

The pair are heading for a rerun of their 2020 showdown in November as the Democratic president has not faced a serious primary challenge while his Republican rival and predecessor saw off his remaining competition in last week's Super Tuesday voting.



Georgia – along with contests in Hawaii, Washington, and Mississippi – were offering a combined 161 delegates on the Republican side, and the unopposed Trump needs 137 of those to put the race mathematically beyond reach.

Georgia was long reliably Republican but has become more competitive and is now seen as crucial to any candidate's White House ambitions.

Trump is campaigning on sweeping reform of what he calls Biden's "horror show" immigration policies, despite successfully pressuring Republicans to block the toughest package of border security negotiated in Congress for decades.

The issue has become a flashpoint in Georgia due to the recent murder of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an undocumented migrant.

"We're looking at open borders and we're looking at inflation. Those two issues [have] already had people pretty agitated in Georgia," Republican Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, told Fox News.

"But that brutal murder... just really took it to a whole different level. People are furious here in Georgia."

The contests have renewed scrutiny of Trump's alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia – a state he lost to Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes – as he eyes a third run for the White House.

The push led to one of the four indictments he faces, setting the stage for a year of unprecedented drama as the 77-year-old tries to juggle multiple court appearances and another election campaign.