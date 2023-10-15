House of Representatives schedule vote amid struggle to elect speaker

Washington DC - The House of Representatives , paralyzed for the past two weeks amid a leadership fight among Republicans, will vote Tuesday in its latest attempt to elect a speaker, members were told Sunday.

Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan (r.) is the only announced candidate for Speaker of the House. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The blockage in the House for one of the most powerful positions in US politics - second in line to the presidency - has few precedents.

Members have grown increasingly frustrated as the absence of a speaker has prevented action on key spending measures and kept the chamber from reacting to crises like the Israel-Hamas war.

While a temporary speaker, Patrick McHenry, was named after the surprise ouster on October 3 of Kevin McCarthy, his replacement has few real powers.

McCarthy fell victim to sharp divisions between Republican moderates and a small core of far-right backers of former president Donald Trump.

After a tense week marked by several reversals, Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach who is close to Trump, is currently the only announced candidate for the job - but he appears far from having the needed backing to be elected to the powerful post.

The vote Tuesday is set for noon, its outcome far from certain.