Republicans nominate Jim Jordan for House Speaker after Scalise bows out

Washington DC - Republicans nominated conservative hardliner Jim Jordan as their candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday, as the lower chamber of Congress entered its 10th day of a leadership vacuum that has paralyzed Washington.

The party has been in disarray since right-wing rebels forced out Kevin McCarthy, leaving the Republican-controlled House unable to address mounting crises, including a looming government shutdown and US ally Israel on a war footing.

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise was initially seen as the best hope for a new standard-bearer who could heal the party's bitter divides, and he beat Jordan to the nomination in a secret ballot earlier this week.

But the 59-year-old Ohioan, backed by former president Donald Trump, gets a second chance now that Scalise dropped out after it became clear he lacked the 217 votes necessary to prevail in the full House.

Republicans preferred Jordan, a darling of the right but a divisive figure in more mainstream circles, over Georgia congressman Austin Scott in the Republicans' second internal nomination vote of the week.

"I highly respect Jim Jordan. He is an asset to the Republican Party," Scott said in a social media post following the vote. "Our conference has spoken, and now we must unite behind Jordan so we can get Congress back to work."