Senate to try again after more Republican chaos scuppers foreign aid and immigration bill

Washington DC - Senate Democrats are due to make a fresh attempt Thursday to secure funding for Ukraine and Israel's war on Gaza after a first vote on a multi-billion-dollar aid package failed amid Republican chaos.

Senate Republicans and Democrats, led by Mitch McConnell (l.) and Chuck Schumer respectively, could not agree on a foreign aid and immigration bill on Wednesday. © Collage: REUTERS

Democratic President Joe Biden had been pushing for $60 billion for Kyiv as part of a sweeping foreign aid and immigration bill that included draconian border security measures that the GOP has been demanding for months.



But Republicans blocked the $118 billion package Wednesday after coming under pressure from former President Donald Trump to leave the country's border crisis for him to campaign on as an election issue.

That led to an hours-long standoff in the upper chamber of Congress, resolved only when party leaders elected to schedule a new vote that puts immigration on the back burner and calls for $95 billion in aid, mostly for Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion and Israel's brutal assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would reconvene at noon on Thursday "to give our Republican colleagues the night to figure themselves out" – but the showdown had angered his rank-and-file.

New Jersey's Senator Cory Booker said he was appalled to watch Republicans "create more problems and chaos by abandoning a good-faith negotiation" because of Trump's pressure.

"This is some of the worst of Washington I've seen," he thundered.