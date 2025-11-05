Special election to fill vacant Texas congressional seat heads to runoff

Houston, Texas - None of the more than a dozen candidates secured the votes necessary to win outright a special election Tuesday to represent Texas ' 18th congressional district in the US House.

Representative-elect Sylvester Turner poses for a photograph after joining other congressional freshmen of the 119th Congress for a group photograph on the steps of the House of Representatives on November 15, 2024. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards are advancing to a runoff in the race to represent Texas-18, which covers parts of Houston.

The seat was long held by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in office in July 2024 after a battle with cancer.

Jackson Lee's daughter, Erica Lee Carter, completed her mother's term after winning a special election that November, but chose not to run for a full term after that.

Lee Carter's successor, former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, died last March – just weeks after taking the seat.

The seat has now been empty for nearly eight months, with 16 candidates stepping up to fill the vacancy in Tuesday's special contest.

Of those, Menefee and Edwards – both Democrats – performed the best, winning 30.2% and 25.8% of the vote respectively, according to NBC. The next closest candidate was Jolanda Jones, also a Democrat, at 18.5%.

No candidate was close to the 50% threshold needed to avert a runoff.

The Associated Press declared the runoff between Menefee and Edwards at 12:47 AM EST.