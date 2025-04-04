Democrats rage over Trump's firing of NSA head at Laura Loomer's suggestion

Washington DC - Democrats expressed outrage on Friday that President Donald Trump had fired the head of the highly sensitive National Security Agency at the apparent urging of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Democrats expressed outrage that Donald Trump (r.) had fired the head of the highly sensitive National Security Agency at the apparent urging of Laura Loomer. © Collage: STEPHANIE KEITH and SAUL LOEB / various sources / AFP

Loomer, who is known for claiming that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, is reported to have pushed for the dismissal of various senior US security officials, including NSA chief Timothy Haugh, putting her in an unprecedented position of influence over some of the most secretive and powerful parts of the government.

"I am alarmed and angered that, at the insistence of a far-right conspiracy theorist, President Trump dismissed one of the most skilled, accomplished officers in the US military," Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

"President Trump has given a priceless gift to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea by purging competence from our national security leadership," Reed said.

Senator Mark Warner, the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, referred to the Trump administration's inadvertent inclusion of a journalist in a Signal group chat on plans for Yemen air strikes in his criticism of Haugh's dismissal.

"It's so crazy it defies belief: Trump refused to fire the people that embarrassed America and risked service members' lives in the Signalgate scandal," Warner wrote on X, "but fired Gen. Haugh, a nonpartisan national security expert, at the advice of a self-described 'pro-white nationalist."

Loomer posted on X early on Friday – after Haugh's dismissal was reported – that he and his deputy Wendy Noble "have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired."

"Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position," Loomer wrote, adding, "This is called VETTING."