US is hours from government shutdown over Christmas

Washington DC - US lawmakers raced Friday to stave off a government shutdown set to bite within hours after Donald Trump and Elon Musk sabotaged a bipartisan agreement that would have kept the lights on well beyond Christmas.

If no deal is struck, the government will cease to be funded at midnight, and non-essential operations will start to grind to a halt, with up to 875,000 workers furloughed and 1.4 million more required to work without pay.

"Republicans blew this deal up. They did. They blew it up, and they need to fix it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Congress's setting of government funding is always a fraught task with both chambers closely divided between Republicans and Democrats.

But the latest drama has been intense after Republican president-elect Trump and tech billionaire Musk, his incoming "efficiency czar," killed an original bipartisan agreement with almost no time to go back to the drawing board.

Trump ordered Republicans to drop the legislation Wednesday after Musk had unleashed a blizzard of social media posts -- many of them wildly inaccurate – trashing the deal.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a Plan B – backed by Trump and Musk – to scrape out extra spending, fund the government, and assuage Trump's demands that the package include a two-year suspension of the country's borrowing cap.

Lawmakers suspended the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025 – but Trump wants the contentious and time-consuming issue handled before he takes office next month.

Johnson's "Plan B" would have allowed the country's debt to rise by trillions of dollars unchecked, and 38 fiscal hawks in the Republican ranks rejected it, ignoring Trump's threats of backing primary challengers to those who defied him.