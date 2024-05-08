Democrats sink Marjorie Taylor Greene's bid to topple Mike Johnson

Washington DC - Democrats voted to rescue the Republican leader of the House of Representatives Wednesday after a right-wing lawmaker moved to topple him, plunging the already-divided party into fresh conflict ahead of November's elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's bid to oust the House Speaker was torpedoed by Democrats on Wednesday. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Under House rules, any single lawmaker can force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, and Marjorie Taylor Greene finally pulled the trigger more than six weeks after filing a "motion to vacate" his spot atop the Republican majority.



The Georgia conservative was booed by colleagues as she formally announced the effort on the House floor, reeling off a litany of grievances over Johnson's leadership.

She accused the speaker of "regularly" siding with Democrats to consolidate power and of running a party that "fuels foreign wars, tramples on civil liberties, and increases our disastrous national debt."

But Greene had failed to gain traction among her colleagues and, crucially, she was not supported by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who recently said the speaker was "doing a very good job."

Greene was also opposed by the Democratic leadership, and it was never in doubt that the effort would fall flat.

In the end, 163 Democrats joined Republicans in a 359-43 vote to dismiss the resolution.