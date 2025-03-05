Veterans Affairs axes tens of thousands of jobs in another brutal DOGE cut

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) plans to cut some 80,000 jobs as the Trump administration works to slash the number of federal government employees. © KAREN BLEIER / AFP

The VA – in concert with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – will "identify and eliminate waste, reduce management and bureaucracy, reduce footprint, and increase workforce efficiency," the memo says.

"A portion of the savings garnered will be reinvested in the veterans we serve and the systems required to support our workforce and execute our mission," it says.

The initial aim is to return staffing at the VA – which is responsible for providing benefits including health care, education and disability pay to veterans – to 2019 numbers of 399,957 employees, according to the memo.

The VA said in early February it employed more than 479,000 people, meaning about 80,000 jobs will be cut under the plan.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has launched a vast offensive aimed at slashing public spending and reducing the federal bureaucracy, one of the goals he promised on the campaign trail.

To that end, he tapped billionaire Musk, his top campaign donor turned close adviser, to lead DOGE, which has cut thousands of government jobs and upended agencies.